Ken Franklin's 'Chicago Cub Family': "How could you not get into the passion?"

Nick Digilio talks with songwriter and record industry veteran Ken Franklin, who co-wrote a new song about the Cubs, “Chicago Cub Family”. He talks about how the Cubs’ run to a World Series title inspired him to capture it in lyrics, how he brought in music industry lifers like The Buckinghams’ Carl Giammarese and drummer Joe Vitale to the project, his own journey in the music business sparked by the closing of the Fillmore East, and more.