Eddie Izzard "Believe Me" Book Tour

Eddie Izzard is on his “Believe Me” book tour and stopped by the studio before heading to The Athenaeum Theatre for his show tonight. Eddie talks to Bill and Wendy about his book, running marathons and his interest in running for office.

