DES PLAINES, IL - JUNE 13: Plastic bottles of Pepsi are displayed on a store shelf June 13, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Doctors at the annual American Medical Association meeting in Chicago this week have called for a "fat tax" on sugary soft drinks to help fight obesity in the U.S. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore: “People are taxed out”
DES PLAINES, IL - JUNE 13: Plastic bottles of Pepsi are displayed on a store shelf June 13, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Doctors at the annual American Medical Association meeting in Chicago this week have called for a "fat tax" on sugary soft drinks to help fight obesity in the U.S. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Cook County Commissioner (4th) Stanley Moore shares why he flipped his vote for the sweetened beverage tax from yes to no. He heard his constituents’ outcry.