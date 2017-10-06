× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10-06-2017

The highest paid Chicago athletes were revealed this week and Bill and Wendy break down who they think gets the biggest paycheck. Eddie Izzard is on his “Believe Me” book tour and stopped by the studio before heading to The Athenaeum Theatre for his show tonight. Eddie talks to Bill and Wendy about his book, running marathons and his interest in running for office. With the recent scandals in Hollywood Curt Wagner from TV Show Patrol joins the show to discuss the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment claims. Finally, Bill and Wendy talk about Trump’s “calm before the storm” comments.

