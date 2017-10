× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10-06-2017

Have you ever come across a video game that seemed way too inappropriate? Bill and Wendy talk about a video game that was just pulled from production from being too racist. Kim Gordon joins the show and homelessness is discussed.

