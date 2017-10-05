Wintrust Business Lunch 10/5/17: National Council on Aging, Fake Vegas News, & Jobs Report

Long-term health care is a touchy subject when looking deep into it since it has become so expensive, and people are living longer than ever. Steve discussed the long-term healthcare industry with Joe Caldwell as the National Council on Aging. Bill Geiger stopped by to share with listeners retirement methods to help those aging Americans, Ian Sherr discussed the unfortunate fake news that surrounded the recent shooting in Las Vegas, and Mark Hamrick provided some insight about how much the recent natural disasters will impact the most recent jobs report.