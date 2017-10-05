× Which Jobs Will Stay and Which Ones Will Disappear?

Vice President, Global Media and Communities at Pearson, Laura Howe breaks down the recent study done by Pearson along with Oxford University and Nesta on what jobs will be in demand in 2030. Laura explains how technology will impact jobs & what people need to do to adapt.

