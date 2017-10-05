× together PANGEA | California Quartet Bring Back The Kind Of Catchy-Grit Rock Needs Right Now [Live At Chicago’s Bottom Lounge Oct 6th]

On this episode of Sound Sessions Michael chats with Danny Bengston from the group together PANGEA. A bare bones, mega-force when it comes to hum-worthy guitar heavy hooks – together PANGEA has put out one of 2017’s catchiest albums yet with “Bulls And Roosters”. See them live at Chicago’s Bottom Lounge on October 6th!

