Those Darn Kids and Their Cell Phones, The FGA Hosting a Wounded Vets 5k, Etiquette for Date Nights, And When Should You Throw Out Your Food? | Full Show (Oct 4th)

Posted 2:24 AM, October 5, 2017, by

Mark and Laura

Tonight Marc Carman and Laura Meager are in for Patti.  They start the show off speaking with Dr. Jean Twenge who has authored the book iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood.  They bring up the topic of when a child should be allowed to have a phone and what is the proper etiquette for a “phone-free”  conversation.  Then,  The FGA (Freedom Golf Association) is hosting a terrific event in Oak Brooke – Sally Ruecking (The FGA’s Vice President of Strategic Advancement) joins us to give us the details on this great organization – Be sure to join them at the “Honor Wounded Vets 5k”.

 