Those Darn Kids and Their Cell Phones, The FGA Hosting a Wounded Vets 5k, Etiquette for Date Nights, And When Should You Throw Out Your Food? | Full Show (Oct 4th)

Tonight Marc Carman and Laura Meager are in for Patti. They start the show off speaking with Dr. Jean Twenge who has authored the book iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood. They bring up the topic of when a child should be allowed to have a phone and what is the proper etiquette for a “phone-free” conversation. Then, The FGA (Freedom Golf Association) is hosting a terrific event in Oak Brooke – Sally Ruecking (The FGA’s Vice President of Strategic Advancement) joins us to give us the details on this great organization – Be sure to join them at the “Honor Wounded Vets 5k”.