The Opening Bell 10/5/17: Tax Reform – Where Will They Place The Tax Cuts?

The Equifax breach may be out of the news, but the impact will be felt for years. John Horton (VP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) is this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader and he dove deep into the possibilities of how the consumer vulnerability could impact consumer real estate investments. Now that the dust is settling on the proposed GOP tax reform plan, Steve waded through the basics and the details with Aparna Mathur (Economics Policy Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute) and how the short term vs long term will look for the US.