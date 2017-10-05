The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.05.17: “The Interview Show,” bump stocks, Sally Quinn
Mark Bazer joins John to preview his next live “The Interview Show,” to take place tomorrow at the Hideout Chicago. Then, Kyle Harris and Sam Panayotovich check back in with John to reflect on the days following Stephen Paddock’s attack on the Route 91 Harvest Fest. Finally, Finding Magic: A Spiritual Memoir Author and Journalist Sally Quinn tells John about the possibility that her past hexes brought death to others.