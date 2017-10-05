× Roe Conn Full Show (10/5/17): LIVE from the United Center

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Show for Thursday, October 5th, 2017:

Roe, Anna and the gang are broadcasting live from the United Center to celebrate the Blackhawks season opener.

Former FBI and ABC correspondant Rad Garrett talks about the latest news on the Vegas shooting investigation, Brian Wildman of MB Financial reveals the new Blackhawks practice facility name, UC Chef Mike Acromone talks about the new food options at the United Center, plus legendary Blackhawks Tony Esposito and Bryan Bickell!