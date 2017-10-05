The famous Chicago Theater along State Street in downtown Chicago 27 April, 2004. The theatre first opened 26 October, 1921, with the silent film "The Sign on the Door," starring Norma Talmadge. A 50-piece orchestra performed in the pit. After their daily "white glove inspection," a staff of 125 ushers welcomed guests who paid 25 cents until 1pm, 35 cents in the afternoon and 50 cents after 6pm. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)
Remembering Chicagoland’s classic movie houses
The movie-going experience has changed significantly over the years, and Nick Digilio is remembering some of his favorite classic neighborhood movie theaters. From treasures like the Music Box and Chicago Theatre to places that are lost to history, we also hear your favorite spots in the city and suburbs.