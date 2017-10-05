Previewing the 53rd annual Chicago International Film Festival

The 53rd annual Chicago International Film Festival starts next Thursday and Hollywood Chicago’s Patrick McDonald and festival programmer Anthony Kaufman join the program to tell us what types of movies made the cut! Patrick also previews the new films ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘The Mountain Between Us’.

