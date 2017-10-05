Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Chris Kennedy, “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier”

The Illinois governor’s race continues to heat up and Paul continues his “Meet the Candidates” series with an interview of Democratic Candidate Chris Kennedy. They discuss violence in the wake of the Las Vegas tragedy, the economic stability of the state and Governor Rauner’s support of HB40, the abortion related bill.

Then, Paul talks with Actors Dani Shay and Katherine Condit, and with Playwright Jay Paul Deretany of “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier.” That’s the true story of a transgender soldier from Illinois, who was a hero in the Civil War. Dani also discusses his life as a transgender person today.