Shawn Clark and Frank Maugeri joined The Steve Cochran Show to talk about their upcoming event, Illumination. Illumination is not just an event, but an immersive, interactive playground of light. It includes a fantastical, otherworldly party atmosphere, an imaginative art auction and live performances throughout the evening. This is a costume party – so come with your best foot forward! You can get tickets HERE. And you can learn more about RVCL HERE.