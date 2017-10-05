Hoge and Jahns, Episode 119: Week 5 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns preview what will be Mitchell Trubisky’s first career NFL start when the Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football at Solider Field on October 9. They play listener reaction to Trubisky being named the starter via the show’s voicemail line (312-222-5050) as well as offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains commenting on the situation. The guys discuss whether they think Trubisky is playing too early, provide bold predictions, and talk about the biggest question marks heading into Monday Night. As always, they wrap the show with NFL and College Football picks against the spread. Listen below!

