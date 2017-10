× Halloween season is Svengoolie season with the great Rich Koz

Rich “Svengoolie” Koz joins Nick Digilio for a preview of his various projects going on throughout the month of October. They discuss what’s coming up on his long-running Saturday night show, and a hectic schedule of Halloween events that include the Chicago Ghost Conference, a Svengoolie cosplay contest at c2 e2’s Monster Bash, a shot on Gilbert Gottfried’s podcast, and more.