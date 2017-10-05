Bill and Wendy Full Show 10-05-2017

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame potential nominees were announced this week! Bill, Wendy and Steve Bertrand go through the list to vote on which acts they think will be inducted. The Singer/Songwriter competition at Ballydoyle in Downers Grove ends this Saturday night! Suzie Jessen and Drake Bell from ‘Drake and Josh’ join the show to share more information about the event and performers. John Heffron from ‘Last Comic Standing’ will be performing at the ‘Chicago Improv’ this weekend and he joins the show to talk about his recent projects. The 53rd annual Chicago International Film Festival starts next Thursday and Hollywood Chicago’s Patrick McDonald and festival programmer Anthony Kaufman join the program to tell us what types of movies made the cut!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m