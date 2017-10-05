Ballydoyle Singer Songwriter Competition featuring Drake Bell

The Singer/Songwriter competition at Ballydoyle in Downers Grove ends this Saturday night! Suzie Jessen and Drake Bell from ‘Drake and Josh’ join the show to share more information about the performers and Drake’s new EP!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m