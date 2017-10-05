Associated Bank Thought Leader: John Horton
Credit controls a lot when it comes to making large purchases. John Horton (VP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) discussed how the Equifax breach can lead to long term credit hits or even lead to fraud. The Associated Bank Thought Leader told Steve about how serious of situation this is for consumers, what can be done to protect their current real estate investments, and his thoughts on the possibility of Amazon moving a headquarters to Chicago.