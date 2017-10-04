Wintrust Business Lunch 10/4/17: Puerto Rico’s Debt, Chicago’s Freedom Center, & Spotlyte
It takes a lot to rebuild towns and economies that have been hit by natural disasters. While many Puerto Rican might focus on the physical rebuilding, President Trump focuses on eliminating their debt, and Terry Savage details what might help. Frank Sennett shared the impact of the proposed Freedom Center development in Chicago, and Spotlyte wants to become the first app to check when the weekend rolls around to get you to the hottest spots in the city.