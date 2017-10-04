Video: Radio Recess and the House of Torment

The WGN Radio Recess crew kicks off the Halloween season in the spookiest way possible: a visit to the House of Torment. The Chicago area’s acclaimed haunted house, produced by The Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, features two terrifying, themed haunted houses for the price of 1 ticket. Watch as Patti Vasquez, Lisa Wolf, Carl Amari, and the rest of the WGN Radio crew get the inside scoop on what goes into putting on such an elaborate haunted house. See some of the fantastic characters who await you outside of the house and catch a glimpse of some of the scares within. Then experience them for yourself, by visiting The House of Torment in Morton Grove or The Thirteenth Floor in Melrose Park, before they close for the season on November 4th. The only thing scarier would be missing them!

