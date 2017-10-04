The Opening Bell 10/4/17: Chicago’s Very Own Bill Nye – Science With Sophie

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is this Sunday October 8th, and thousands of runners across the world will be in the city to compete. With this year being the 40th anniversary of the marathon, Steve chatted with Carey Pinkowski (CEO of Chicago Event Management & Race Director of the BoA Chicago Marathon) about how developing this event has reached a global scale. Steve then checked in with Sophie Shrand (Host of Science with Sophie) to discuss the the timeline from show inception, to the premier of the first season, with the first episode of the season being released this morning providing young viewers the ability to learn more about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math).