The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.04.17: Las Vegas shooting, Chicago Cubs, “The Death Gap,” Logan Center for the Arts

John continues research on the man who killed 59 people, and injured 527, Sunday night in Las Vegas. Then, he finds out how you and I can get tickets to the Cubs playoffs games with Chicago Cubs Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Julian Green. Dr. David Ansell tells John about the life expectancy gap based on geographic location. Then, John asks you for your interpretation of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s response to a report that he called President Trump a “moron.” Finally, University of Chicago Logan Center for the Arts Executive Director Bill Michel describes what is to come in a day-long anniversary celebration Saturday.