‘The Florida Project’ director and co-writer Sean Baker: “You always want to bring the audience to a world they haven’t been to before”

Sean Baker, the award-winning director and co-writer of the great new movie, “The Florida Project,” joins Justin in studio to discuss the film, what drew him to tell this story, the juxtaposition of the hidden homeless living right outside of the most magical place on Earth, the importance of getting the details exactly right, how the movie was inspired by “The Little Rascals,” wanting to show how children make the most out of any situation no matter how dire, how desperation plays a big role in the film, the wonderful performance from Willem Dafoe, the relationship between Willem and the child actors, the challenge of working with child actors, the way Florida is portrayed in the film and what he plans to do next.

