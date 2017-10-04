The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-4-17

We have an amazing show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher gets us up to speed on all of the local political stories that we should know about, filmmaker Sean Baker discusses his new movie, “The Florida Project,” Tanner Woodford, the founder and executive director of The Chicago Design Museum, tells us about a new Kickstarter campaign for a book of 50 handwritten letters that answer the philosophical question of “What’s worth preserving?,” author Rich Cohen talks about his timely new book, “The Chicago Cubs: Story of a Curse” and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

