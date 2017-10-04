The Chicago Design Museum wants to know: What is worth preserving?

Tanner Woodford, Founder and Executive Director at The Chicago Design Museum, joins Justin to tell us about the museum launching a new Kickstarter campaign for a book of 50 handwritten letters that answer the broad, philosophical question—”What’s worth preserving?” Tanner talks about where this idea comes from and what preservation means in 2017. Tanner also reads a few of the responses he’s received since he started the project.

