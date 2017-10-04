× What does it mean to be a Cubs fan now that they are no longer “Lovable Losers?”

The great writer and author Rich Cohen joins Justin to discuss his timely new book, “The Chicago Cubs: Story of a Curse.” Rich talks about being in Chicago the week the Cubs embark on their journey to defend their World Series Championship, the amazing amount of Cubs fans all over the world, how the losing culture that surrounded the Cubs is changing, if being a Cubs fan is different now that the Cubs have broken the curse, the Cubs losing the romanticism of being “The Lovable Losers” and his upcoming appearances at The Hideout and The Book Stall.

