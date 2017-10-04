The Carry Out 10-4-17: “If Chicago is so smart why do waiters keep explaining small plates to us?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump visiting Las Vegas, the ongoing debate over gun control, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holding a press conference to say he never considered resigning, the Cubs announcing Kyle Hendricks will pitch Game 1 of the NLDS against the Nationals, the Rockies and Diamondbacks playing the NL Wild Card game, the Blackhawks getting ready for their opener tomorrow night, the Bulls winning their preseason opener, the Bears preparing for their MNF game against the Vikings and new census data showing that Chicago is getting wealthier and more educated.

