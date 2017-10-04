The Carry Out 10-3-17: “President Trump went to Puerto Rico today to…brag?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the ongoing investigation surrounding the shooting in Las Vegas, Governor Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel holding press conferences about the Las Vegas shooting, President Trump visiting Puerto Rico, the Bears returning to practice before their next game against Minnesota, the Cubs getting ready to take on the Nats in Game 1 of the NLDS, the MLB playoffs beginning tonight with the AL Wild Card game between the Yankees and Twins, the Bulls starting their preseason tilt tonight and the Yahoo hack likely breaching 3 billion accounts.

