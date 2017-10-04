Steve Cochran Full Show 10.04.17: Enjoy yourself

What a day. Bryan and Bill Bickell stopped by the studio to announce that Bryan will be signing a 1-day contract with the Chicago Blackhawks so he can retire as a Hawk. Pretty cool. The great Ned Colletti also stopped by the studio to talk about his new book ‘The Big Chair.’ Dean Richards talks a little entertainment and Tony award winner Jesse Mueller talks about being a hometown girl. Kelley Kitley shares tips on how to cope with events like what happened in Las Vegas and we gave away our 1st pair of Blackhawks tickets!