Steve Cochran Full Show 10.04.17: Enjoy yourself

Posted 10:34 AM, October 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:50AM, October 4, 2017

Bryan and Bill Bickell with the Cochran Show

What a day.  Bryan and Bill Bickell stopped by the studio to announce that Bryan will be signing a 1-day contract with the Chicago Blackhawks so he can retire as a Hawk.  Pretty cool.  The great Ned Colletti also stopped by the studio to talk about his new book ‘The Big Chair.’  Dean Richards talks a little entertainment and Tony award winner Jesse Mueller talks about being a hometown girl.  Kelley Kitley shares tips on how to cope with events like what happened in Las Vegas and we gave away our 1st pair of Blackhawks tickets!