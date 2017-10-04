Sam Panayotovich On Vegas Aftermath, The “Science of Fear” Behind Haunted Houses with Peter Koklamanis and The Top 100 Comedies of All Time | Full Show (Oct 3rd)

Tonight (Oct 3rd) Brian Noonan in for Patti Vasquez! We start the show with WGN Radio corespondent, Sam Panayotovich who joins us live from Las Vegas to discuss the aftermath of the recent shooting. Then, with Halloween right around the corner we bring on Peter Koklamanis (Owner of Dungeon of Doom in Zion, IL) to chat with Brian about the “Science of Fear”. We also take a look at the top 100 comedies of all time (according to the BBC) – All this AND more!