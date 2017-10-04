× Nocturnal Journey: On the road with Ray and Wilma, Cracker Barrel connoisseurs

Dave Hoekstra talks with Ray and Wilma Yoder, who have spent over three decades on the road, visiting all 645 Cracker Barrel restaurants in 44 states. The Yoders, natives of Indiana near the RV capital of the world, talk about what sparked their love affair with this roadside slice of Americana and why it became their version of the ‘movable American dream’.

Dave has a more extensive write up on the Yoders at his website.

Video courtesy of Jon Sall.