× Kelly Leonard on ‘Getting to Yes, And…’ and The Chicago Podcast Festival This Weekend

This Saturday we on The Nick Digilio Show are thrilled to be part of WGN Radio Live at The Chicago Podcast Festival.

The bill also features The Mincing Rascals and Kelly Leonard of the ‘Getting to Yes And…” podcast.

Here Kelly joins Nick to talk about recent episodes and what he’s got planned for this weekend.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)