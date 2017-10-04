Chris Boden named new Chicago Blackhawks radio studio host; Judd Sirott becomes Bruins’ play-by-play voice

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that Chris Boden has been named the Radio Studio Host for the team. Boden will join the organization immediately and replace Judd Sirott who was named radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Boston Bruins earlier today.

In his role, Boden will handle pre- and post-game duties on WGN Radio for all Blackhawks games and will also host intermission reports. Boden joins Blackhawks radio play-by-play voice John Wiedeman and analyst Troy Murray in the Blackhawks radio booth.

Boden is a Chicago sports media veteran having worked at CSN Chicago for ten years covering the Blackhawks, Bears and serving as a reporter for “SportsNet Central.” Before his time at CSN Chicago, Boden worked at WMVP-AM 1000, WFLD-Ch. 32, CLTV and NFL Network. A five-year run at WBBM-TV, from 1998 to 2003, followed an eight-year stint at WBBM-AM, where he was a sports anchor and reporter, eventually serving as sports director. That was preceded by three years covering sports for what is now the Illinois News Networks.

Raised in in the southwest Chicago suburb of Burbank, Boden attended Luther High School South in Chicago, where he ran cross-country, played football and was part of the school’s 1980 Class A state basketball championship team. He graduated from Columbia College in Chicago where he ran the student radio station’s sports department.