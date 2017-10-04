Chicago International Film Festival: “Chasing The Blues”
Author Kevin Guilfoile and Film Director Scott Smith join Bill and Wendy in the studio to discuss their Screenplay “Chasing The Blues“. Kevin originally wrote the piece as a short story as part of a Chicago mystery writers’ contest. The film will be featured at this year’s Chicago International Film Festival.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.