Chef Andy Chelbana could be America’s Best Baker

Bill and Wendy are joined by Chef Andy Chelbana in the studio to talk about his latest competition to be named “America’s Best Baker” on the Food Network. Chef Andy has taken home two previous titles from Food Network competitions, including 2015’s “Spring Baking Championship” and the 2011’s “Sugar Fashion” competition.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.