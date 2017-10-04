Bucktown cat cafe and adoption center aims to open by Halloween

BUCKTOWN — A gathering spot to hang out with cats and to possibly even adopt one or two will be opening soon in Bucktown, after a planned location in Lincoln Park did not happen.

Located at 1746 W. North Ave., The Windy Kitty Cat Cafe and Lounge is owned by artist and Irving Park resident Jenny Tiner.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Tiner, who signed a five-year lease on the storefront last week, said Monday that she plans to open The Windy Kitty Cat Cafe by the end of the month. She’s collecting donated items from a “wish list” registry on Amazon.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3407096/3407096_2017-10-04-225636.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3