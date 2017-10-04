Bill and Wendy Full Show 10/4/2017

Today’s guests include “America’s Best Baker” Competitor, Andy Chelbana; Writers of the screenplay “Chasing the Blues”, Kevin Guilfoile and Scott Smith; and WGN’s own Dane Neal brings along guest Bill Nevruz, of Shaw’s Crab House, to talk about National Seafood Month. Bill and Wendy talk sports teams stealing ‘trends’, Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.