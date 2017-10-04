Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10/4/2017

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins getting an animated Halloween Special, the next season of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, Rex Tillerson calling Trump a moron, how to tell if you’re smarter than average, and much more.

