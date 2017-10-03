Wintrust Business Lunch 10/3/17: The 145 Year Old Hardware Store, Crocs, & Brandless

Jon Najarian knows a lot about the market, but the explanation behind a handful of Las Vegas companies that saw their stock jump after yesterday’s horrible shooting baffles Jon and Steve. Andrew Herrmann shared the news of one of the oldest hardware stores in the city is closing after 145 years, Suzanne Muchin expressed her disapproval for Crocs becoming part of high fashion, and Tina Sharkey told Steve how she is able to create a brandless company where everything costs $3.