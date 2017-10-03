What role does art play when dealing with a tragedy?

Dan Kerr-Hobert and Kirsten Riiber of The Neo-Futurists joins Justin to tell us about, “The Infinite Wrench,” The Neo-Futurists’ ongoing and ever-changing attempt to shift the conventions of live performance and speak to the present audience. Dan and Kirsten talk about the challenge of creating a new work that replaces the much-beloved “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind,” how “The Infinite Wrench” is different from “Too Much Light…,” the role that chaos plays in “The Infinite Wrench” and the challenge of making art after a tragedy.

