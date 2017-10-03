What does it take to stay ahead of the style curve?

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Terri Crittenden, CEO of the Fredman Design Group about her transition to a leadership role with Fredman, what she does to make it her company, the challenge involved in changing the culture for the better, what makes great interior design, the importance of being great listeners, how the job has changed over the years and how the company stays ahead of the style curve.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio