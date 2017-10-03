Top Five@5 (10/2/17): A reflection on the mass shooting in Las Vegas…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, October 2nd, 2017:

A somber reflection on the horrific mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday…the radio audio of the breach of Stephen Paddock’s hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel offers a glimpse of what S.W.A.T. personnel encountered, the brother of the suspected gunman reacts to the horrible news, musician Jake Owen was on the stage at the time of the shooting- he talks about those harrowing moments, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders get emotional during a WH press briefing, and President Donald Trump issues a call for unity and peace.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3406073/3406073_2017-10-02-194513.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​