Top Five@5 (10/2/17): A reflection on the mass shooting in Las Vegas…

Posted 12:53 PM, October 3, 2017, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 2: The W Las Vegas displays a message for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman killed more than 50 people and injured more than 500 people after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, October 2nd, 2017:

A somber reflection on the horrific mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday…the radio audio of the breach of Stephen Paddock’s hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel offers a glimpse of what S.W.A.T. personnel encountered, the brother of the suspected gunman reacts to the horrible news, musician Jake Owen was on the stage at the time of the shooting- he talks about those harrowing moments, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders get emotional during a WH press briefing, and President Donald Trump issues a call for unity and peace.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​