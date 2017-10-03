The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.03.17: The Mincing Rascals preview, FedEx jobs, Sam Panayotovich in Las Vegas, Phil Vettel’s top 50

With the Las Vegas shooting continuing to keep us shocked, Sam Panayotovich shares positive news out of Las Vegas, in an effort to help those injured in the shooting Sunday night. Plus, Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune join John and Steve as they give you a snippet of what their Mincing Rascals podcast will sound like, live at Podcast Fest this Saturday. FedEx Spokesperson Jonathan Lyons then shares how you can get a job at his company this holiday season. Finally, Chicago Tribune Food Critic Phil Vettel tells John about his updated list of 50 best restaurants in Chicago.