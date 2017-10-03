× The Empty Pockets on Performing With Al Stewart, their new album ‘Voices’ and superfli.com’s Britney Love

Nick Digilio welcomes back one of his all time favorite guests: The Empty Pockets!

In this podcast, they discuss their upcoming gigs with Al Stewart(and his accent), perform music from their new album “Voices” and discover about superfli.com’s love for Britney Spears.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)