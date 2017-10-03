The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-3-17

We have another jam-packed episode of The Download this evening. On tonight’s show, Justin speaks with Terri Crittenden, CEO of the Fredman Design Group about the challenges of staying ahead of the style curve, Jan Brown, chief flight attendant on United Flight 232, the DC-10 that crashed at Sioux City Gateway Airport in 1989, recounts the events of that horrific day, Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg discusses Las Vegas and the need for empathy, UIC Professor Nilda Flores-Gonzalez talks about how Chicago is poised to help Puerto Rico, Dan Kerr-Hobert and Kirsten Riiber of the Neo-Futurists tells us about “The Infinite Wrench” and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

