× The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier, Vikram Pandya of “Chalo Haso Comedy Night”, Psychologist Susana Flores discusses Vegas Shooting, New Music Monday and ‘A Very Paul Farahvar’ Dating Show! | Full Show (Oct 2nd)

On tonight’s show Patti is broadcasting live from Los Angeles. Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car as we welcome Psychologist Dr. Susana Flores at the top of the show who discusses the sensitivity and affects of the recent Las Vegas shooting spree. Then, it’s new music Monday as we bring on musicians and actors Dani Shay and Joe Stevens (Lead Composer) of “Young Albert, The CivilTy of Albert Cashier” which has been extended through October 15th. Be sure to catch them for their live music performance following the show as well! Then, a new comedy show is hitting Chicago this Oct 13th! Catch Vik Pandya and a host of other great comedians at the “Chalo Haso Comedy Show”. And finally, we play a brand new episode of our spin on “The Dating Game”…Interested? Listen in and join the fun!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

