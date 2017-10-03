× The Carry Out 10-2-17: “Trubisky is the future…until he sucks it up for a couple games and we are like ‘Glennon wasn’t so bad, I’d bring him back'”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Tom Petty clinging to life after going into full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home , Mitchell Trubisky being named the Bears starting quarterback, the Blackhawks preparing for the season opener this Thursday against the Penguins, the Cubs getting ready for the NLDS against the Washington Nationals and Kim Kardashian canceling her appearance at Chicago Ideas Week.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio